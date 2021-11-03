Man Caught Pouring Unknown Substance in Public Dog Water Bowl: ‘Disgusting Behavior’

A man put an unknown substance into a public water bowl in Toronto over the weekend, prompting authorities to issue a warning to dog owners.

Security cameras nearby saw the man unwrapping a thing in his hands and spraying an unknown chemical into a dog bowl placed up outside a local store. The man was dressed in a black and white hooded cloak with enormous bright green bags strapped to his back.

“Wanting to damage pets in particular is pretty alarming and disturbing to me,” Michael Catafalmo, a local business manager, told CTV.

The man strolled past the store and pointed to the bowl on CCTV before returning to the store about 10 minutes later. The man had an unknown thing in his hands when he returned, which he spritzed into the bowl before turning around and walking out of the camera’s view.

A local dog owner told CTV, “It’s absolutely nasty behavior.” “I can’t believe someone would go to such lengths to endanger our canine community.” While it’s typical for companies to put communal dog bowls in front of their storefronts, especially during the summer, many experts advise that allowing your dog to drink from them could be dangerous.

The American Kennel Club actually cautions dog owners about infections spread by dirty communal water dishes.

“When your dog drinks water after an outside activity, they may be ingesting bacteria, viruses, or parasites,” the AKC warned on their website.

Canine papillomavirus, salmonella, leptospirosis, and other parasites are some of the dangerous diseases that dogs can contract via sharing dog bowls.

The AKC recommends purchasing a foldable silicone dog dish that can easily be placed into a bag and may be used for on-the-go food and water to avoid contamination from communal dog bowls.

A woman and her dog entered the store after the unidentified man tampered with the dog bowl, but were cautioned by a witness not to go near the dog bowl. The store’s personnel was also informed, and they proceeded to empty out the bowl and summon the police.

The dog bowl's contents were never analyzed.