Man Caught Lusting After His Daughter is allegedly brutally beaten and killed by her father.

According to police reports, a father in Manhattan, New York has been detained after a guy he beat and hurled down a flight of stairs for leering at his daughter died over two weeks ago.

The New York Daily News stated that Ariel Alvarado, 46, was discovered unconscious and suffering from cuts to his knees at the bottom of a stairway inside a building on East 109th Street near Madison Avenue in East Harlem at around 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 3.

Emergency medical workers brought Alvarado, who had suffered head and abdominal injuries in the incident, to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died the next day, according to police.

Authorities discovered that Alvarado had a confrontation with Luis Ortiz, 39, who resided next door to the building where the fight occurred. Ortiz was concerned about Alvarado after catching him leering at his teen daughter “for a lengthy period of time,” according to a police source.

According to a Patch.com article, Ortiz allegedly hit Alvarado in the face and head many times before throwing him down the steps.

Ortiz was apparently arrested in connection with Alvarado’s killing on August 11th. According to authorities, he was charged with second-degree murder and two charges of assault.

It was unclear whether Ortiz was still facing the charges.

Alvarado, who lived about a street away from the Clinton Houses, was characterized by neighbors as calm and polite. According to them, he was also a big drinker.

Jose, a 25-year-old former resident of the building, was cited as stating, “He was a quiet man, a really kind guy.”

He responded, “A lot of people around here knew him.”

Jose had no idea if Alvarado had any family members who lived nearby.

“The folks in this area were his family… He has witnessed the development of children from infancy to adulthood. Jose remarked, “He always said hello to the kids.”

According to the former resident, Alvarado may have had a handicap.

According to the former resident, Alvarado may have had a handicap.

"He was deaf. Only Spanish is spoken. But he'd talk and you'd have no idea what he was saying, even in Spanish," Jose explained.