Man Brutally Beating Up Wife As Family Watches In Silence; Victim Dies in Terrifying Video

A lady was viciously assaulted by her husband, leaving her bleeding and frothing at the mouth, according to shocking footage from a domestic violence incident. The victim died on Sunday, according to the police.

According to NDTV, the incident in the video occurred in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

The woman was assaulted once more on Sunday, resulting in her death.

The woman appears to be in a condition of madness in the video from the assault, begging out for her mother. Her mouth was revealed to be bleeding. The woman is seen frothing around her mouth while resting on a cot. Water is poured into the mouth of a woman. “Do not beat her so badly,” another woman can be heard saying in the background.

The victim’s sister revealed the recordings to the public, albeit it is unclear who shot the videos.

Meanwhile, the local police department announced on Twitter that the filmed attack occurred a few days ago at the home of a relative. The couple did, however, patch up for a few days before she was murdered last Sunday. It’s unclear why the family didn’t step in to help.

Despite the fact that a case has been filed, no arrests have been made. Hashim, the accused, and his family, according to police, are on the run.

The man used to often assault his wife, according to the victim’s sister. “Last month, this man married my sister, claiming that he was in the process of getting divorced from his first wife. However, he used to assault her on a regular basis. Something like this should never happen to a lady, in my opinion. NDTV quoted her as saying, “He should be apprehended and punished.”

A 22-year-old mother was recently charged for repeatedly violently assaulting her 18-month-old kid while filming the crimes on her phone. Tulasi, the mother, is said to have repeatedly beaten the toddler in the heartbreaking video. While the woman continued to assault the boy, he was seen bleeding excessively from his nose and lips. Tulasi was arrested and charged with child abuse, voluntarily causing harm, and assault with the goal to discredit a person.