Man brags about not being vaccinated, but claims he’s stranded after being kicked out of the airport.

A vaccine skeptic campaigner in Canada claims he is now trapped in Toronto after being denied boarding on a plane.

According to Toronto news site BlogTO, Patrick King of Red Deer, Alberta, was in Ontario to attend a vaccine-skeptic protest at Peterburgers in Peterborough.

The burger shop recently challenged public health orders requiring vaccinations for eating in restaurants and visiting pubs, among other places.

However, upon his return to Toronto Pearson International Airport, King claimed he was denied boarding on his trip back to the United States.

“Well, here it is guys, there’s your proof—I can’t get on an airline,” King stated in a Facebook live video on November 30. Even with the PCR test and the vax [vaccine]control program, I’m officially stuck in Toronto. “Everything.” “I was recently denied service for which I had paid.” I paid for this service in order to board this plane, and now I’m being turned down.” King contended that he was not required to get vaccinated and that the PCR test performed prior to the flight was invalid.

“They didn’t follow that I had a control group indicating I can’t be vaccinated,” he continued. They’ve completed their task. WestJet is poised to face the f***ing world’s biggest f***ing lawsuit.

“And with that, I’m done.” You f***ing poked the wrong bear.” When he challenged a fine relating to a breach of COVID-19 rules, King earned notoriety among vaccine skeptics and anti-lockdown activists by claiming Alberta officials had no evidence COVID-19 existed.

King was found guilty of violating COVID-19 limitations in Alberta after his claims were discredited.

“As of November 30, 2021, in accordance with the Government of Canada’s Federal mandate, visitors 12 years and four months and older are required to submit proof of immunization to travel with the WestJet Group, with few exclusions,” a WestJet spokeswoman told The Washington Newsday.

“While there are exceptions for medical and religious exemptions that match the Government’s mandated standards, these requests must be submitted at least two weeks before to travel for a medical exemption and three weeks prior to travel for a religious exemption.” Just because you’ve requested an exemption doesn’t imply you’ll get one. This is a condensed version of the information.