Man Attempts to Kill Woman After She Rejects Marriage Proposal; Later, He Fatally Shoots Himself

A 40-year-old widower in India is accused of fatally shooting a woman who turned down his marriage proposal.

The incident occurred in the Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh, India. According to officials, the now-deceased man, Gaurav Tyagi, had been pursuing the 21-year-old woman for some time. The woman was stopped by Tyagi on her way to a temple on Saturday morning, according to The Times Of India, which cited police.

When the two began to argue, the man pulled out an improvised pistol and shot the woman in a fit of rage. According to authorities, the woman cried for help as she slumped to the ground.

Passers-by were alerted to the woman’s cries for assistance and went to her aid. Tyagi fled the crime scene after seeing the throng, according to the investigation. The woman was transported to a local hospital, where her bullet injuries were treated. The person is in stable condition, according to authorities.

Tyagi, who had escaped to his home after the incident, became agitated and fatally shot himself with his gun. Police discovered his body on his blood-stained bed later.

“We learned a few years back that Tyagi had become a widower. He leaves behind a son. For a long time, he had been seeking the woman of his community. SP said, “It was a one-sided affair.” TimesNow reported Sharamveer Singh as saying. “After a squabble with the woman, he attempted to kill her in a fit of rage before taking his own life.”

Last month, a man from Uttar Pradesh ran over his live-in partner and faked the event as an accident after she pressed him to marry her.

The woman’s husband said that after five years of marriage, she fell in love with another man and moved in with him. Because the woman’s lover was hesitant to marry her, he allegedly drove her to her death.

According to The Indian Express, a 21-year-old man in Kerala allegedly stabbed his former classmate to death for rejecting his romantic interest, as well as injuring her 13-year-old sister.