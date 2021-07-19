Man Assists Wife in Dumping 9-Year-Old Daughter’s Body After She Beheads Her

After the body of a 9-year-old girl, who was reportedly murdered by her stepmother, was discovered in Uganda, a couple was arrested. The girl’s father has been accused of assisting his wife in the dumping of her body in a swamp.

According to PML Daily, the incident occurred in the Rukungiri area of western Uganda.

Barbara Ninsima, the victim’s stepmother, beat her to death on July 11 while the girl’s father was gone. When he returned home, the woman told him about her behavior. Rather than calling the cops, the guy, known as Danson Ampumuza, decided to assist his wife in disposing of the body.

“On July 11, 2021, while her father was abroad, the stepmother allegedly assaulted Nimusima to death. When the father returned and was told, they (couple) devised a plan, grabbed the body, and dumped it near Kyesero swamp,” police claimed in a statement released Sunday, according to News Vision.

Following the body’s disposal, the couple went to a local police station to submit a missing person’s report.

According to Chimp Reports, two boys discovered a girl’s body in the swamp on July 17 and contacted the authorities. Officers went to the area and confirmed that the body found was the missing girl’s. Her body was then taken to be autopsied.

The girl’s stepmother and father were jailed for questioning, and it was revealed that the child had been murdered during the interrogation.

“When the two were interrogated, it was discovered that the youngster had been slain. As a result, the two were apprehended,” police said in a statement to News Vision, adding that a murder by assault case had been filed. The motive for the murder, on the other hand, was unknown.

A lady in South Africa was charged with murder earlier this month after her 1-month-old infant was killed. The mother informed authorities that two guys forced their way into her home and departed with the baby, claiming the baby had been kidnapped and killed. She told the authorities two days later that the baby had been found on the banks of a river with tape over her lips. The mom was found to be lying and had murdered the baby, according to the investigation.