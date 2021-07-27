Man assassinates his parents for interfering with his ‘anime viewing,’ and keeps the bodies in the refrigerator.

According to local media sources, a 59-year-old Japanese man admitted to killing both of his parents, whose bodies were discovered inside a refrigerator in their shared house in Nishi-ku, Fukuoka City, late last month.

According to the Japanese newspaper The Asahi Shimbun, Junji Matsumoto, who was previously in detention on suspicion of abandoning his parents’ bodies, was re-arrested by the Fukuoka Prefectural Police after admitting to the killings.

According to a previous report by Japanese broadcaster NHK, police discovered the deaths of Matsumoto’s parents, named as 88-year-old Hirokazu Matsumoto and his 87-year-old wife Makie, inside a refrigerating case in their Yokohama property that used to be a liquor store, on June 29.

Matsumoto was arrested in a hotel parking lot in Kyoto City on July 4th on suspicion of desertion.

According to authorities, Matsumoto, the couple’s unemployed second child, killed his father on the night of June 20. He told authorities that he strangled the elderly man with a 1 meter (3 foot) long electric line.

According to The Asahi Shimbun, the father had requested Matsumoto’s assistance in going to the bathroom several times on the day of the murder.

Hirokazu had been unable to walk after a bike accident on June 13. He had been caring for Makie, who was wheelchair-bound, until the event, which caused Junji to take control of food preparation.

“It became a problem when taking care of my parents always interfered with my anime watching. The Tokyo Reporter paraphrased Matsumoto as stating, “I couldn’t tolerate it any longer, so I killed them.”

According to accounts, the bodies were discovered after a relative notified authorities that the family had “fallen out of contact” for an extended length of time. They discovered Matsumoto’s parents inside a refrigerator that had been taped shut when they arrived at the house.

An investigation of the bodies revealed no outward wounds, and autopsies revealed no cause of death.

After being captured attempting to cross the country by rail, Matsumoto acknowledged to killing his parents.