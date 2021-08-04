Man assassinates his mother for failing to prepare dinner and then sits for several hours beside her body.

Sukhdei, a 70-year-old woman, lived with her two sons, both of whom worked as laborers. According to News 18, the culprit, known as Sanjeev, gave some money to his brother, Rajiv, to buy veggies before departing for work Sunday morning.

When he arrived home late at night and begged for supper, his mother told him she hadn’t cooked since his brother hadn’t bought vegetables. Sanjeev, enraged, took up a large object and smashed it against her mother’s head, killing her instantly. According to News 2o, the incident occurred at their home in Bareilly, a city in Uttar Pradesh’s northern state.

Following the murder, the accused sat for several hours next to the woman’s body. He then went to his uncle’s house in the same area and told him about his mother’s death. The woman was motionless on the floor when the uncle arrived on the scene. It’s unclear where the accused’s sibling was at the time of the crime.

Urmila, Sanjeev’s sister, learned of the incident and filed a police report against his brother. The accused was arrested and charged with murder. As of Tuesday, he was still in police custody.

Other family members were interviewed as part of the investigation, and it was discovered that the accused had previously attacked his mother after drinking alcohol.

An autopsy was performed on the woman’s body.

A guy in the northern Indian state of Bihar murdered his mother last year because she delayed a little longer to serve him food. The accused stated that he was hungry and wanted his mother to offer him food right away. When his mother waited longer to serve, the man began fighting with her before pulling up a large object and slamming it against her head. The mother died after being transported to a local hospital with significant injuries.