Man and pregnant wife are dragged from their home and brutally murdered by family members.

Over a property dispute, a man and his pregnant wife were taken out of their home and brutally murdered by relatives. When the heinous act was perpetrated, the couple’s two children were present.

On Saturday, the tragedy occurred in Bihar, a state in eastern India. The victims and the accused both resided in the same neighborhood, according to the officers. The murdered couple, known as Shashi Thakur and his wife Sangeeta Devi, were taken out of their home and savagely stabbed to death after a fight with their family. The necks of both individuals were cut.

According to the local daily The Times of India, “it appears the couple had just woken up shortly after which a fight occurred and they were murdered by slicing throats with sharp-edged instruments.”

The relatives then fled the site after dumping their remains in a small pit.

According to Times Now News, an investigation revealed that Shashi was involved in a property dispute with his relatives and had recently filed a title claim in court over an ancestral property.

According to police, Shashi was the one who initially attacked his relatives with sharp-edged weapons, according to a few neighbors.

“The relatives and nephews then assaulted and killed Shashi and his wife. Sangeeta’s mother, Ahilya Devo, has filed a police report accusing 17 family members of dragging the couple out of their home and killing them “According to the Times Of India, the officer said.

The incident reportedly harmed two relatives of the victims. They were brought into prison after being treated at the hospital. The main suspect in the investigation was still on the run as of Sunday.

Sangeeta, the deceased woman, was about five months pregnant when she died.

When the couple’s two sons, ages two and three, were carried outside and slaughtered, they were in the house.

In a separate incident in Nigeria earlier this month, a 20-year-old man was beaten to death by his father and brothers for supposedly dragging the family into disrepute. The man’s body was buried in a small grave near their home after he was killed. All three suspects were apprehended and charged with murder.