Man allegedly rapes his daughter and nephew, and even after being caught, he continues to abuse them.

In India, a 40-year-old father was arrested for reportedly rapping his eight-year-old daughter and seven-year-old nephew. Even when his mother saw him in the act, he allegedly continued to abuse the girl.

The unidentified man from Nagpur, Maharashtra, in western India, is accused of rapping the girl and child many times over the course of two weeks. According to The Times of India, he took turns abusing the youngsters when he was alone with them.

The alleged assault was discovered after the man’s mother walked in on him pushing himself on the girl on Friday. The woman also noticed the youngster, who was terrified that it might be his turn next. Even after his mother raised an alert, the man allegedly continued rapping the girl, according to the authorities.

After taking the girl to the police station, the mother filed a complaint against her son.

“In the second week of September, the guy began rapping his daughter. According to the publication, an investigating officer stated, “He would both exploit the boy and the female in turn.”

The children were counseled by members of India’s Child Welfare Committee to help them cope with the trauma.

According to News Tree, the suspect was detained on various accusations, including rape and sexual abuse of a minor, as well as unnatural intercourse with a minor. He was arrested and put in jail after appearing in court on Saturday.

According to court records, the suspect was previously arrested on accusations of violence and theft. He allegedly begged on the streets while pretending to be a transgender person.

His mother also told the cops that his wife had left him seven years ago. She also said he was the reason his eldest brother’s wife left the house.

