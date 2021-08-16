Man allegedly murders his wife and 5-year-old son, then calls cops in a cryptic message before killing himself.

Before shooting himself, a Texas man who reportedly murdered his wife and 5-year-old kid made a cryptic call to the police.

On Saturday, Roel Garza allegedly shot and killed his wife, Jennifer Phillips, 36, and son Eli. According to authorities, the 52-year-old Portland man then contacted 911.

Officers received a call from a guy seeking assistance on Saturday afternoon. The caller did not provide any other information. According to an audio tape of the emergency call obtained by NBC affiliate KRIS-TV, he just stated “just come immediately” before hanging up.

Portland Police Chief Mark Cory said, “I received a 911 call from a concerned male who advised that he needed law enforcement assistance.”

The front door of the residence was open when officers arrived at the address. The three-person family was found dead in the child’s room.

According to news outlet Law & Crime, “We had four police on the scene, and it was difficult on them.” “It’s a terrible scenario when you go in for a welfare check and find three deceased bodies, one of which is a child.”

According to Cory, Garza shot his wife and son twice before taking his own life, and Philips was “hit numerous times in the head.” Garza fatally shot his family and called 911 soon before killing himself, according to investigators.

Officers stated that the killings were premeditated, but did not elaborate on the motive.

According to KRIS-TV, Cory added, “The only thing I can tell you from our research is that he made contact with certain relatives last evening.”

“Earlier in the evening, the suspect, Garza, took certain precautions in preparation for this double homicide.”

Garza, on the other hand, had no prior history of violence, according to authorities.

If you’re thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for free, confidential counseling. Call 1-800-273-8255 for more information. The line is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.