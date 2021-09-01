Man Admits Using Heated Knife To Remove Part Of Pet Puppy’s Eye

A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to using a hot knife to remove a portion of his pet puppy’s eye.

The defendant, Ray Martin of New Holland, was charged with one count of animal cruelty misdemeanor. According to authorities, the event occurred in July 2020 in Martin’s home. Martin sold the English Bulldog puppy to an unidentified guy, according to the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and Lancaster County Detectives. The puppy’s new owner discovered that a portion of the dog’s eye was gone.

According to Local 21 News, the anonymous guy contacted local authorities, claiming that he was not given any surgical or veterinary records or an explanation concerning the puppy’s health at the time of purchase.

Martin was taken into custody by the Pennsylvania SPCA, who initiated an investigation right away. He admitted to removing a cherry eye, which is an irritated or prolapsed gland of the third eyelid, during questioning. Martin claimed to have removed the cherry eye with a hot knife. The treatment was performed in Martin’s home without anaesthetic or pain medicine, according to authorities.

According to ABC 27, Martin had already surrendered 17 puppies to the Pennsylvania SPCA as part of his plea deal. He will also serve two years of probation and will be barred from owning, touching, controlling, possessing, or profiting financially from canines for the next five years.

Local authorities advised the public to contact the Pennsylvania SPCA’s cruelty hotline at 866-601-7722 if they have any information about this case or any other animal cruelty instances.

Nearly 100 malnourished dogs were rescued last month after they were discovered tied up inside a property in Fayette County, Pennsylvania, in another act of animal cruelty. A number of dogs, including puppies, were also discovered dead.

With the help of local police and the NGO Cross Your Paws Rescue, a rescue operation was carried out.

The event was discovered after neighbors notified authorities to the house due to a bad odor and excessive barking.

According to Cross Your Paws, the majority of the dogs found inside the house were emaciated and afraid. A mother and her son were said to be hoarding the dogs and attempting to smuggle some of the puppies out of the country.