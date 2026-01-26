Man Admits to Murdering Woman, 21, in Batley After Unrequited Romance

A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of 21-year-old Courtney Angus, a woman he had expressed romantic interest in before committing the fatal attack at his Batley home. Michael Doherty, 38, admitted to murdering Angus in what prosecutors described as a violent outburst that later spiraled into a knife-wielding rampage across Dewsbury.

The tragic incident unfolded on the night of July 25, 2023, when Courtney Angus was staying at Doherty’s Norfolk Street residence in West Yorkshire. According to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), Doherty, who is also known as Michael Moore, became enraged when his romantic advances were rejected by Angus. Shortly before midnight, he assaulted and strangled her, leaving her lifeless at his home. His actions were reportedly fueled by his frustration at her lack of reciprocation to his feelings.

After killing Angus, Doherty went on a violent spree, allegedly stealing from local shops and threatening supermarket staff with a knife. He was eventually arrested by West Yorkshire Police in Dewsbury town centre, where he confronted officers, shouting abuse and brandishing a large knife. During his arrest, Doherty confessed to the murder of the young woman.

Background and Emotional Impact

The murder has devastated Angus’s family, who described her as a vibrant and beloved individual. In a statement, they expressed the profound loss of their daughter and sister, remembering her as a “beautiful soul” who loved music, socializing, and having fun. “Our lives have been shattered and turned upside down,” they said, mourning the untimely death of a woman with such a bright future.

Doherty has pleaded guilty to charges of murder, theft, and three counts of threatening individuals with a blade, two of which involved police officers. During the police investigation, it was revealed that Doherty had spoken to a witness at a local pub shortly before the crime, saying he had “done something terrible.”

On the first day of his trial at Leeds Crown Court, Doherty admitted to his crimes, with a judge informing him that he would be sentenced at a later date. The judge noted that the fixed penalty for murder was life imprisonment, but the minimum term before Doherty could be considered for parole would be determined by another judge.

The case has further highlighted the extreme and dangerous consequences of rejection and emotional instability, culminating in the tragic loss of a young life. The court proceedings are ongoing as the justice system moves toward delivering a sentence for the convicted murderer.