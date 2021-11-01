Man Admits Murdering Parents, Claims He Was Following ‘God’s Order’ To Send Them To Heaven

A man who was imprisoned for killing his father recently disclosed that he also murdered his mother a few months ago, claiming that he was only following “God’s order” to send both of his parents to heaven.

The suspect, named by his first name Qutubuddin and hailing from Jaipur in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan, was arrested on Sunday in connection with the death of his father, Ibrahim Khan, 68, who was found dead with severe head injuries on Friday, according to the Times of India.

“The victim had severe head injuries, and it was clear that he had been assaulted violently. Soon after the murder, his younger son Qutubuddin’s behaviors were deemed suspicious, and he was put into custody for questioning “According to the news site, police said.

During questioning, the suspect admitted to killing his father, who had been suffering from health problems. God urged Qutubuddin to end his father’s agony and send him to heaven, according to him. He also admitted to assassinating his mother, Hameedan Bano, 65, in April, for the same reasons as Op India. The police, on the other hand, claimed that they were unaware of Bano’s death until the suspect confessed. According to reports, her relatives attempted to conceal her death by hastening her burial.

Qutubuddin then told the cops that his next intention was to execute his sister-in-law since God had chosen him to do so.

According to the authorities, the accused has no mental health difficulties and was only attempting to excuse the murders without admitting culpability.

“The accused is not mentally ill, and he was rationalizing his murders,” said Bhagan Lal, an officer in charge of the investigation.

Last month, a New Jersey man charged with the murder of his 81-year-old grandfather confessed to killing him because God “told” him to. Jason Vicari, 21, of Wyckoff, was arrested for assassinating his grandfather, Ronald Vicari, in his Elmwood Park home with an ax. Jason murdered the victim while stealing from the elderly man’s home, according to the detectives. The guy allegedly told the detectives that he thought his granddad was a monster and that God had told him he needed to alter his religion.