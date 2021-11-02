Man Admits Lying About Special-Needs Child in Stolen Car to Help Police Find It More Quickly

According to police sources, a man in New York City allegedly stated that a 7-year-old child with special needs was in the rear of his stolen automobile so officers could discover it faster.

According to the New York Post, James Reyes, of Queens, was charged with making a false complaint after claiming a youngster with Down syndrome was inside his Ford Mustang when it was stolen from 202nd Street and 104th Avenue in Hollis Sunday evening.

After the car was discovered empty a few hours later, the 33-year-old guy revised his tale and admitted to lying, according to the site.

The New York Post quoted a police source as adding, “He claimed he wanted his automobile located faster.”

Later that night, a 17-year-old was arrested for allegedly stealing Reyes’ vehicle, but he was released to his parents, according to police.

According to a police source, the adolescent may have been let go because the man who reported the crime was judged to be untrustworthy.

Reyes was issued a desk appearance ticket with a Nov. 21 court date.

In 2019, another New Yorker was arrested after fraudulently reporting that a child was inside her stolen vehicle in order to receive a speedier response time.

On July 4, 2019, Tiffany Obi left her car running with the keys in the ignition before going into a Brooklyn neighborhood shop. While Obi was away, a man jumped into the vehicle and drove away.

Obi, who was 23 at the time, told detectives that a 6-year-old child was in the back seat of her car when it was stolen, prompting officers and community members to conduct a massive search for the vehicle and the youngster.

The car was discovered a few blocks from where it was stolen after the robber ditched it, and officers spent the day dusting it for fingerprints.

The child was never in the automobile, and they were safe and well in a relative’s house, according to authorities.

Obi was later detained in connection with the incident.