Man accused of working as the principal of two schools located 400 miles apart at the same time.

A man has been charged for working as the principal of a school in Providence, Rhode Island, while continuing his previous employment as a middle school assistant principal in Washington, D.C.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the episode was one illustration of a larger trend. Many office workers took advantage of the option to juggle additional employment in the form of a second full-time job while they shifted to a remote workplace. Due to the fact that many full-time employment forbid people from working part-time, these efforts are usually kept hidden.

According to a Forbes story from August, about half of those polled “indicated they’ve worked for another company while on the clock with their current employment.” Overemployed.com, a site that teaches curious remote workers how to successfully negotiate numerous full-time jobs, is a product of the movement.

Michael Redmond, an associate principle with D.C. Public Schools (DCPS), has been accused of holding a second full-time principal job 400 miles away, in the most recent example of the morally questionable trend.

Redmond admitted to the violation, which violated four articles of the District Code of Conduct, according to a complaint filed by the District of Columbia Board of Ethics and Government Accountability.

Employees in D.C. are not allowed to “engage in any outside occupation, private business activity, or other interest that is reasonably likely to interfere with the employee’s capacity to do his or her work,” according to the code.

On July 22, 2020, he started working as the principal of E Cubed Academy in Providence. Meanwhile, he was virtually employed as the assistant principal of Kramer Middle School in Washington, D.C., a position he had held since 2019.

From July 22, 2020 until November 30, 2020, Redmond was able to hold both jobs for a total of 17 weeks. Redmond earned $125,434 per year as an assistant principal for DCPS, according to the complaint.

He worked the same hours at both jobs, starting at 8:30 a.m. for Providence Public Schools and 8:45 a.m. for DCPS. Redmond’s day concluded around 3:15 p.m. at both jobs.

After finding that he couldn’t work both jobs, Redmond resigned from his DCPS position “immediately,” according to The Washington Post.

