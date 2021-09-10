Man accused of abandoning his elderly mother and cashing her care checks.

Juan Santos Huerta of Elmendorf, Texas, has been charged with the death of his 74-year-old mother, Maria Huerta, in what officials are calling “the worst example of elderly person mistreatment [they’ve] ever seen.”

This article contains graphic information.

According to KSAT, Maria Huerta was discovered deceased in her house on Saturday. Juan Huerta, 50, has been in charge of her care since 2013 and was apparently paid for his services by a home healthcare firm. According to authorities, he was rarely home because he worked full-time as a truck driver, and Maria Huerta was kept bedridden in “deplorable” conditions until her death.

In a video posted online, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar discussed the subject in greater depth.

Sheriff Salazar stated, “By the looks of it, Ms. Huerta had been bedridden for some time and had been neglected to the point that some of her injuries are…too horrific to even try to convey to you.”

Maria Huerta suffered bedsores, some of which were so bad that they “literally had exposed bone,” according to reports. “She had multiple areas on her body that were plagued by maggots,” Sheriff Salazar added.

Her son was paid “upwards of 40-50 hours a week” to be her carer, but he was supposedly “out on the road as a trucker” at that time.

Salazar explained, “He would leave the house at five or six o’clock in the morning and not return home until five or six o’clock in the evening.”

“I can’t imagine the grief and torture this elderly lady through, and the fact that it was at the hands of her son only adds to the tragedy,” he said.

Elder abuse is widespread but often goes unnoticed: according to the National Council on Aging (NCO), one out of every ten Americans aged 60 and up has been subjected to some type of elder abuse. According to estimates, just one out of every 24 incidents is reported.

Furthermore, in approximately 60% of cases of elder abuse, the attacker is a member of the victim’s family, most commonly a spouse or adult child.

Juan Huerta told officials it had been over a year since he last saw them, according to KSAT. This is a condensed version of the information.