Mama Bear and Cub Move Into Crawlspace Of California Homeowner

When someone started living in his crawlspace – a bear — a man in Southern California found himself in a frightening predicament.

When a dog alerted Jerry Shutman to the bear and her baby digging up plants in his yard, he learnt about his unexpected house visitors. The mother bear then pretended to “make a nest” in Shutman’s crawlspace by placing the plants there. According to KNBC, Shutman believes the mother bear is pregnant and will give birth shortly.

A bear sighting in the San Gabriel Mountains’ foothills community is not uncommon, but a bear making itself at home under someone’s crawlspace is dangerous for both humans and animals.

Shutman told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune, “I’m worried.” “The bears go under there every now and then, and they usually remain for around 20 minutes. They’ve also ripped the insulation out. That’s already a done deal, I’m sure. In addition, I am concerned about the electrical work.” “If they ripped a wire, it may cause a short in an area where something wasn’t working. I’m not sure what else lives down there, so I don’t want to go down there and have to fix something or send someone else down there to fix it “‘I told the outlet,’ he said.

Shutman said he spotted the bear again on Tuesday, but that no sound had come from beneath the structure since the last incident. He’s not sure if the bear has left his home permanently or if he’s decided to make it his home.

As the temperature drops around the state, bears seek for dens to protect themselves from the severe winter, according to the California Department of Parks and Recreation. The dark, insulated crawlspace in a house appears to be the ideal location.

Bears may try to break into crawlspaces and empty vacation houses, according to the Department of Natural Resources. It has the potential to cause tension between the property owner and the animal.

“They may often tear down insulation for bedding or gather up available detritus, such as pine needles, to make their winter beds once they are under a house. Wiring for cable or electricity, piping that provides heat to the residence, and even water or gas lines are frequently damaged as a result of this activity “In a statement, the department stated. “This type of damage can be expensive to fix, leave you without heat during the winter, and result in flooding or fires.”