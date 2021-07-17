Malta will face retaliation from the United Kingdom after travellers with an Indian-made jab were denied entrance.

The UK government is preparing to take action against Malta after visitors were barred from entering the country after being vaccinated with an AstraZeneca vaccine developed in India.

The vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India is “exactly the same product” as batches produced overseas, according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

He made the remarks in reaction to news in the Telegraph that a Hull couple, Steve, 64, and Glenda Hardy, 63, had been denied boarding on a Manchester-Malta trip because they had received the Indian-manufactured jab.

Despite being identical to other AstraZeneca vaccinations, the Serum Institute’s “Covishield” batch has not been approved by Europe’s regulator and is not recognized by the EU.

Mr Shapps told BBC Breakfast on Wednesday that the Government will raise the issue with the Maltese authorities.

“The pharmaceuticals regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, has made it quite clear that whether the AstraZeneca you have is created here or by the Serum Institute in India, it makes no difference,” he said.

“It’s the exact same product, and it offers the exact same levels of virus protection.

“We will undoubtedly inform our Maltese colleagues of all of this.

“Obviously, what they do is up to them. But, in the strongest possible words, we will make the scientific argument that there is no difference; we don’t recognize any difference.”

Following reports that five million Britons could be prevented from having vacations in the EU, the Prime Minister previously declared that he was “quite sure” that Covishield would not be a problem.