Malin Andersson of Love Island gets a private plane for her gender reveal.

Malin Andersson of Love Island has announced that she is expecting a baby girl.

The reality TV actress held a gender reveal party at her Cambridgeshire home recently, and hired a plane to fly overhead, spewing colored smoke to establish her baby’s gender.

The smoke was pink, indicating that the actress is expecting a daughter.

Malin posted photos of the memorable occasion to Instagram, smiling and surrounded by friends and family.

“So here are some shots of my gender reveal!” she wrote beside the photos. I want to express my gratitude to everyone who helped make my gender reveal so memorable.

“These recollections will last a LIFE TIME!” says the narrator.

“My heart feels so full,” Malin added.

Malin hired a DJ, Disney princesses, a photobooth, and a live musician to perform on the day of the celebration.

At the beginning of August, the reality star announced she was expecting her second child, two years after the death of her daughter Consy.

Malin announced her loss in 2019 after her baby died at the age of four weeks after being born seven weeks prematurely.

Malin’s late mother, Consy, was named after her. She died in 2017 after a fight with cancer.