Malham Cove is a beautiful ‘Harry Potter’ stroll worth visiting on a day trip from Liverpool.

With the weather becoming cooler, it’s time to break out the winter warmers and take a picturesque walk to clear the cobwebs.

Merseyside has some wonderful walking opportunities, but it’s also fun to venture further afield for a change of scenery.

One beautiful site in particular is proving to be so popular that it has received five stars on TripAdvisor, and Merseyside residents are among those who have paid it a visit.

Malham Cove is a 70-foot-tall limestone feature with spectacular vistas and a waterfall.

Walkers who make it to the summit will be rewarded with the sight of a magnificent limestone table.

Fans of Harry Potter will recognize the location because scenes from the Deathly Hallows were shot all over the area, including the cove and Malham Tarn.

A dramatic moment in which Harry and Hermione hide from Voldemort depicts the natural limestone rock.

Visitors laud the place for its “breathtaking views” and tranquil environs. “This is a good hike, so make sure you wear the correct footwear,” one TripAdvisor user who went in November remarked. It’s over fields, and when you come at the cove, it’s quite breathtaking.” “One of the most stunning cliffs in Britain placed in beautiful surroundings, the light grey limestone attractively set off against the surrounding greenery,” said another tourist from Southport. Malham Cove is located in Malham, a Yorkshire Dales village about an hour and a half drive from Liverpool.