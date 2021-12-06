Malaria Deaths Increased by 69K Last Year, but WHO Says Things Could Have Been Worse.

According to the World Health Organization, 19 pandemics contributed in the growth of malaria mortality in 2020, with a disastrous increase of 69,000 deaths compared to the previous year, according to the Associated Press.

On Monday, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that the death toll would be higher, assuming that the impact of COVID-19 on health-care services and immune systems would have increased the number of malaria-related deaths.

Surprisingly, the United Nations’ health office predicted 241 million malaria cases and 627,000 deaths in 2020. The number of cases has only climbed by 14 million since 2019, with 69,000 deaths.

“During the pandemic, almost two-thirds of these excess deaths were attributable to disruptions in malaria prevention, diagnosis, and treatment,” WHO reported.

The good news was welcomed by Dr. Pedro Alonso, director of the WHO’s Global Malaria Program.

“The first message, in many ways, is a good news message: I believe we can claim that the world has succeeded in averting the worst-case scenario of malaria deaths that we’d contemplated as a likely or possible scenario a year ago, thanks to the strenuous efforts of malaria-endemic countries — partners and others,” Alonso said.

The “doomsday scenario” hasn’t come to pass, according to Alonso. Since 2000, he claims, more than 10 million malaria-related fatalities have been prevented.

According to the WHO, Sub-Saharan Africa accounted for nearly 95 percent of all malaria cases and fatalities in 2020.

Over the previous 15 years, a dozen countries, including China and El Salvador this year, have joined the ranks of malaria-free countries, according to the World Health Organization.

However, it warned that malaria progress has slowed in recent years, with two dozen countries reporting rises in malaria-related mortality since 2015, the baseline year for WHO’s malaria strategy.

Annual malaria infections increased by 13 million to 163 million in the 11 hardest-hit countries between 2015 and 2020, according to WHO, while deaths increased by more than 54,000 to almost 445,000 every year.

However, “we are not on a trajectory to success” in recent years, he noted, cautioning that it’s difficult to predict what the impact will be in 2021 and beyond.

