Makosi Musambasi of Big Brother is unrecognizable 16 years after his infamous TV appearance.

Makosi Musambasi, who first appeared on Big Brother 16 years ago, has changed dramatically.

Before starring on Big Brother in 2005, the reality TV personality worked as a nurse, but when the NHS learned of her plans, she had to choose between her career and the show.

She became one of the most notorious reality TV stars of the time after becoming a little too friendly with fellow resident Anthony Hutton in the hot tub when others were also present.

She then sought a pregnancy test, claiming to be 90 percent certain she was pregnant mere hours after the encounter, but she wasn’t.

After having to choose between her job and the show due to living in the UK on a visa that permitted her to stay as long as she worked for the NHS, the now 41-year-old now resides in Nigeria and works as a speaker and life coach.

Makosi had only 10 days to leave the country or appeal the verdict when she left the Big Brother house.

“I feel extremely betrayed,” she stated at the time. You come after me after I’ve delighted the nation for three months.

“Go to any hospital and look around. The number of cleaners who, despite having the improper immigration status, will not make an example of that person because they are doing the dirtiest work that no one wants to do.” She asked for refuge in the United Kingdom but was denied, so she moved to Nigeria.

Makosi presently has over 40,000 Instagram followers with whom she posts life updates.

She is a “social golfer” who plays a lot of golf and looks radically different because she is frequently running marathons or going to the gym.