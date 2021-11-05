‘Makes you go wow,’ says Liverpool great Trent Alexander-Arnold, who believes Trent Alexander-skills Arnold’s should not be wasted.

Trent Alexander-abilities Arnold’s were on full display for Liverpool in their midweek win over Atletico Madrid, where he scored two goals and added two assists.

The right-back is Liverpool’s key creative outlet, but replicating these world-class standards for England has proven difficult.

With Chelsea’s Reece James vying for the right-back spot, England has plenty of potential at the position, but Mark Lawrenson believes Alexander-particular Arnold’s attributes should not be overlooked.

Both Alexander-Arnold and James have been chosen in Gareth Southgate’s England team for the forthcoming games against Albania and San Marino, although it is uncertain who will be the first choice.

The right-back can move forward and come onto the ball from a deep position in Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool system, allowing him to see some of the outrageous passes before he provides the quality.

“I don’t need reminded how wonderful Trent is,” Mark Lawrenson wrote in his BBC Sport column. “But he still creates moments like his cross for Liverpool’s first goal in their win on Wednesday that just make you go ‘wow.”

“That kind of ability is what distinguishes him as a really exceptional player – and in my opinion, he is the best of a very excellent collection of players England has in his position.”

Southgate is adamant that the right-back, who was picked in the FIFA World XI, can also play in midfield.

This strategy was tested in England’s win over Andorra at the start of September, albeit just for the first half.

Alexander-Arnold has established himself as one of the greatest right-backs in the world, but Southgate was adamant about following through on his plan to find him a spot in the team.

James of Chelsea is a superb player in his own right, but Thomas Tuchel’s team can get by just fine without him in the starting lineup.

James has been scoring recently for a Chelsea side that is three points clear at the top of the Premier League table, but he lacks the quality of the Liverpool man.

Alexander-Arnold is an important member of Liverpool’s squad. “The summary has come to an end.”