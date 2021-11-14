Make Your Own Spiciest Green Dip With This Recipe on National Spicy Guacamole Day 2021.

You can never go wrong with guacamole, whether it’s a night of watching comedies with your friends or a formal function. The snack is the ideal topping for any food, including sandwiches, quesadillas, nachos, burrito bowls, and burgers, and brings out the best in any meal. Guacamole gives a tasty zest to any dish and is high in nutrients.

In order to produce a delectable dip in a matter of minutes, smashed avocados are mashed in a bowl and seasoned with the freshest herbs. National Spicy Guacamole Day is celebrated every year on Nov. 14 to honor the meal.