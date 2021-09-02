Make Or Break Hours For South Lake Tahoe As The Monster Caldor Fire Approaches

The final several hours of Wednesday have been vital for South Lake Tahoe, as firefighters battled the roaring Caldor Fire to keep it out of the popular resort town.

The Caldor fire started on Little Mountain, between Omo Ranch and Grizzly Flats, on Aug. 14 and has spread to 207,931 acres. Around 59,000 people have been ordered to evacuate, including 22,000 people from South Lake Tahoe.

South Lake Tahoe may be spared from the Caldor Fire if conditions remain favorable through Wednesday evening, according to Cal Fire Team 6 spokesman Dave Lauchner. “We’ve been able to keep it out of South Lake Tahoe at this point,” Lauchner added. However, according to Lauchner, things might still change in the late hours of the night. “We still have a long way to go in this conflict. “This fire still has a lot of potential,” he remarked.

A map of the Caldor fire’s progression may be found here.

El Dorado County has launched a structure damage map. Click here to see it.

Cal Fire observed a spike in fire activity early Tuesday morning, spurred by exceptional dryness and dangerously dry conditions. Strong winds and low humidity pushed “down towards Highway 50, threatening control lines,” according to the agency.

According to the Tahoe Daily Tribune, as the massive effort to keep the Caldor Fire out of South Lake Tahoe continues, firefighters have been directing the flames away from the area and toward the Tamarack Fire burn area. The goal is to keep the fire from spreading into the North Upper Truckee neighborhood.

Firefighters lined up near Highway 50 on Tuesday afternoon to put out the flames, which were being fanned by strong winds. Firefighters were also seen standing by in case flames crossed the road. The crew aiming to defend structures near Highway 89 appeared to be having early success with the same method.

Current meteorological conditions, according to Cal Fire spokesman Henry Herrera, are ideal for igniting the Caldor fire. Herrera said in an interview with CNBC’s “The News with Shephard Smith” on Wednesday that “everything has lined up, perfect recipe for a catastrophic fire like this.” So far, containment lines established in sensitive regions have kept the Caldor fire away from neighborhoods around South Lake Tahoe, according to Herrera.

As part of the early steps to preserve the popular tourist town, some 22,000 residents were evacuated earlier this week. Miles-long videos and photographs from the highway were shown. Brief News from Washington Newsday.