Majority of Kenyans Dissatisfied with Economic Trajectory Amid High Living Costs

Recent surveys highlight a deepening sense of economic discontent among Kenyans, with many pointing to high living costs, unemployment, and taxation as key concerns. Despite the government’s optimistic growth projections, public sentiment shows widespread dissatisfaction with the country’s economic path.

Growing Concerns Over Economic Direction

A majority of Kenyans feel that the nation is on the wrong economic track, according to recent polling data. A September 2025 survey by Infotrak revealed that 57% of respondents believe the country is heading in the wrong direction, primarily due to rising living costs and unemployment. Only 17% of Kenyans reported satisfaction with the economic trajectory. The poll, which surveyed 2,400 people across all 47 counties, found that 40% of respondents were most concerned about the high cost of living, while 36% cited unemployment as their primary worry. Similarly, a March-April 2025 Twaweza survey showed that 72% of citizens are dissatisfied with how the cost of living is being addressed by the government.

Official Projections vs. Public Sentiment

Despite these public concerns, economic institutions offer a more cautiously optimistic view. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasted a 4.8% growth rate for Kenya’s economy in 2025. However, the World Bank downgraded its projection to 4.5%, citing factors such as high public debt and limited access to private sector credit. The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) adjusted its forecast slightly down to 5.2%, from an earlier estimate of 5.4%, reflecting the impact of trade tariffs. These forecasts stand in stark contrast to the public perception, which has been shaped by the visible struggles of everyday life.

In a separate poll, Infotrak found that 79% of Kenyans felt the cost of living had worsened over the past year. Taxation was cited by 40% as a key factor contributing to their economic hardships. Meanwhile, a Stahili Pulse survey from October 2025 revealed that nearly half of Kenyans (49.6%) felt that business conditions had worsened over the past six months. The Twaweza report added that 80% of respondents had experienced periods without cash income in the past year, underscoring the economic stress faced by many households.

The reality of these figures becomes even clearer when examining official data. The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) revealed in its 2025 Economic Survey that the country’s GDP grew by 4.7% in 2024, a slowdown from the previous year’s 5.7% growth. This moderation was attributed to challenges such as high credit costs and severe flooding. Job creation also declined, with only 782,300 new jobs added in 2024, compared to 848,100 in 2023. Alarmingly, 90% of these new jobs were in the informal sector, highlighting the precarious nature of much of the employment.

Government’s Response and Global Context

In an attempt to stimulate growth, the CBK has lowered its benchmark interest rate several times since August 2024, bringing it to 9.25% by October 2025. Despite these measures, business leaders have expressed concerns over cash flow challenges and weak consumer demand. The IMF has also launched a diagnostic program to assess Kenya’s fiscal management and governance, with a final report expected by October 2025. The aim is to identify solutions for the country’s public spending and revenue generation issues.

Kenya’s economic situation is not only a national issue but also part of a wider regional and global context. The IMF’s Sub-Saharan Africa Economic Outlook for 2025 predicts a stable 4.1% growth for the region. However, the IMF has warned of continued debt-service pressures in countries like Kenya, which may hinder future economic growth. On the global stage, the IMF forecasts a slight slowdown in global growth to 3.2% in 2025, driven by policy uncertainties and rising protectionism.