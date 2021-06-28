Major Wirral Waters transportation proposals have the potential to alter massive development.

The largest development on the Wirral is expected to transform one area of the borough, with innovative new transportation ideas to reduce future inhabitants’ reliance on automobiles.

Wirral Waters, which will deliver 13,500 houses along Birkenhead’s docklands over the next 25 years, will include bike paths and a vital new public transportation service.

The scheme’s principal developer, Peel L&P, plans to construct the Wirral Waters Cycle Circular.

A pathway/cycleway will be built around the docks, connecting two of the project’s developments, East Float and West Float, as well as Bidston and other significant accesses to Wirral Waters.

Wider pavements for pedestrians and cyclists, as well as lighting and waymarking for safety, including the use of distinct colors and materials to define cycle lanes, are planned for routes connecting Birkenhead Park, Birkenhead town centre, and Hamilton Park to the south, and Liscard and Central Park to the north.

The public transit service connecting Wirral Waters to Merseyrail stations and boats is a much-anticipated project.

This project will address the so-called “last mile” problem, allowing future Wirral Waters residents to quickly connect to the mainstream transportation network instead of relying on cars to go to railway stations and ferries.

The service will be low-to-zero carbon, resulting in significant environmental benefits.

These transportation projects are part of a goal to make Wirral Waters the most bike and pedestrian friendly development in the UK, according to Peel L&P.

“We want to make cycling and walking the natural first choice for residents, commuters, students, and visitors in and around Wirral Waters, so we are putting in place high quality, safe, and attractive routes as well as supporting social and community infrastructure,” said Richard Mawdsley, Peel L&P’s director of development for Wirral Waters.

“At Peel L&P, we’re committed to making Wirral Waters a low-carbon development that prioritizes sustainability. Putting in place the infrastructure to enable active travel as convenient as possible benefits not only local residents, but also the environment.”

“The Action Plan will make a significant contribution to the Wirral’s larger cycling network,” Mr Mawdsley said. At. Summary ends.