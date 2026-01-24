Major Winter Storm Threatens New York City with Snow, Cold, and Disruption

New York City is gearing up for a fierce winter storm set to hit the region this weekend, with forecasts predicting up to 16 inches of snow, freezing temperatures, and widespread disruption. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the entire metropolitan area, including parts of New Jersey, Long Island, the Hudson Valley, and Connecticut. The warning is in effect from 3 a.m. Sunday, January 25, 2026, to 6 p.m. Monday, January 26, 2026, signaling the severity of the upcoming weather event.

Snow will begin late Saturday night and intensify by Sunday morning, with the heaviest accumulation expected during the day. The city could see anywhere between 8 and 16 inches of snow, with some areas potentially receiving even more if the storm remains purely snowy. Predictions for New York City range from 12 to 16 inches of snow, while FOX Weather forecasts a slightly lower total of 10 to 14 inches. Further inland in New Jersey, totals could rise to 18 inches, with the coastal areas expected to receive less snow due to a brief mix with sleet.

Preparing for the Storm

The storm will bring dry, powdery snow that could accumulate rapidly, with snowfall rates possibly reaching one inch per hour. The combination of snow and freezing temperatures will make roads, especially bridges and overpasses, hazardous. The NWS has warned that visibility may drop below a quarter mile due to blowing snow, making travel particularly dangerous. Wind chills are expected to reach -15°F on Friday night, with temperatures barely rising above 20°F throughout the weekend. This deep freeze is forecast to last into the middle of next week, with the possibility of an extended cold spell caused by a polar vortex.

In response to the storm, both New York and New Jersey have declared states of emergency. New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill emphasized that residents should stay home and avoid travel throughout the storm. Similarly, New York Governor Kathy Hochul assured residents that resources were being mobilized to handle the extreme conditions. “We’re tough, but let’s get through this weekend safely,” she urged in her remarks.

Local authorities are ramping up preparations. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has activated its airport emergency operations center to help manage expected flight delays and cancellations. Public transportation in New York City is also set to continue running, though MTA officials warn that the weather may force last-minute changes. Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has called on residents to stay indoors, humorously advising them to “watch the worst reality TV you can find” as a lighthearted reminder to avoid the storm’s dangers.

The storm’s impact may also be felt in the city’s schools. While a traditional snow day will not be declared, Mayor Mamdani announced that a decision about remote or in-person learning will be made by noon on Sunday, based on snow totals. If more than six inches of snow accumulate, remote learning will likely be implemented. In anticipation, students are being asked to take their technology home as a precaution.

As the storm approaches, millions of residents across the region are being urged to take safety precautions, stay informed, and avoid unnecessary travel. With snow, ice, and cold temperatures set to dominate the forecast, this winter storm is shaping up to be a significant event, testing the resilience of the region.