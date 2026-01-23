Major Police Reforms Risk Disconnecting Forces from Communities, Experts Warn

Plans to overhaul policing in England and Wales by reducing the number of police forces could create significant challenges, according to law enforcement bodies. While the reforms are aimed at addressing rising crime rates and improving police efficiency, experts caution that they may lead to a disconnect between police forces and the communities they serve.

The Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, is set to unveil the government’s most ambitious policing reforms in decades. The proposal, expected to be announced on Monday, would slash the current number of police forces in the country from 43 to a smaller number, focused on tackling serious and organized crime. Mahmood has emphasized that policing has failed to keep pace with changing crime patterns, calling for a “whole new model” to address this issue. She has also suggested that the current system of 43 separate police forces is “irrational” and needs radical reform to improve efficiency.

Challenges of Regional Forces and Local Policing

The proposal involves merging several smaller police forces into larger regional entities, allowing them to focus on high-priority cases such as homicides, while forming “local policing areas” to handle everyday crimes like shoplifting and anti-social behavior. The plan aims to boost police resources by eliminating redundant administrative and headquarters functions, which critics argue are costly and inefficient.

However, the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) has raised concerns about the potential negative consequences of this approach. Leaders from the APCC argue that creating larger, regional forces could be time-consuming and expensive, with limited benefits. They also stress that it could undermine the link between police and the communities they serve, making it harder to address local issues effectively. “The public wants neighbourhood policing,” said Matthew Scott and Clare Moody, two key figures from the APCC. “There is no evidence to suggest that larger forces would improve policing or public accountability.” They also warned that the financial savings promised by the reforms could be outweighed by substantial set-up costs.

Despite these concerns, Mahmood’s proposal has gained some support from government officials who believe that larger forces would better address serious crime and bridge disparities in police performance across the country. A government source pointed to the Salisbury poisonings in 2018, when Wiltshire Police needed assistance from 40 other forces to manage the crisis, as an example of how smaller forces may lack the resources to tackle major incidents.

The government’s push for reform is expected to result in fewer, more resourceful police forces, with the goal of reducing the performance gap between areas. The changes are also designed to ensure that where a person lives no longer determines the outcomes they receive from their local police force.

These changes, however, will not happen overnight. Government officials anticipate that the mergers will only be completed by the end of the next Parliament in the mid-2030s, leaving ample time for the issue to be debated and refined. The number and location of the new forces will be determined by an independent review, though it remains unclear how many forces will remain in place.

The idea of reducing the number of police forces is not a new one. In 2006, then-Home Secretary Charles Clarke proposed cutting the number of forces to just 24, but the plan was scrapped after internal opposition and failed mergers. However, proponents of the current reform are hopeful that the political will exists for successful implementation.

Opponents of the reform, including Conservative shadow home secretary Chris Philp, argue that merging forces will not improve crime rates or efficiency. “Big is not necessarily better,” Philp said, citing the Metropolitan Police, which has faced criticism for low crime-solving rates despite being one of the largest police forces in the country.

The Police Federation of England and Wales, representing rank-and-file officers, has also expressed reservations about the reforms. A spokesperson acknowledged that reducing the number of forces could create a “postcode lottery” for policing but emphasized that more needs to be done to improve the skills, resources, and capabilities of police forces to deliver meaningful change. The spokesperson added that any reforms should be based on evidence, not the lowest-cost options, and should focus on strengthening frontline, investigative, and specialist capabilities.

In addition to restructuring the police forces, the government also plans to scrap police and crime commissioners by 2028 in order to save £100 million, with those responsibilities being transferred to mayors and local council leaders.