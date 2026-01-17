Major Piccadilly Line Closure Hits London This Weekend

Critical London Underground Line Closes for $2.9 Billion Overhaul

London is facing a weekend of significant transport disruption as the entire Piccadilly Line shuts down for a major upgrade from midnight on Friday, January 16, to Sunday evening, January 18, 2026. The closure, part of a substantial £2.9 billion investment in the city’s transport infrastructure, affects one of the busiest Underground lines, which serves over 158 million passengers annually. This includes vital connections to Heathrow Airport, leaving many commuters and travelers to find alternative routes.

The closure will impact regular Tube services, including late-night operations on Friday. Passengers are being urged by Transport for London (TfL) to plan ahead, allowing extra time for their journeys. The shutdown is a crucial step in the ongoing modernization of the Piccadilly Line, which has been in operation for more than 50 years. The overhaul will introduce a new fleet of 94 walk-through trains, modernized tracks, upgraded depots, and improved accessibility services, among other enhancements.

The full closure is a temporary inconvenience, with TfL emphasizing that this will be the only time the entire line is out of service until April. This weekend’s disruption is part of a broader effort to future-proof the Piccadilly Line and enhance safety, reliability, and inclusivity for riders.

Alternative Travel Options to Heathrow and Beyond

With the Piccadilly Line closed, travelers heading to Heathrow Airport face the biggest challenges. However, alternative options are readily available. The Heathrow Express, which departs from London Paddington every 15 minutes, offers the fastest route to the airport, with journeys taking as little as 15 minutes to Terminals 2 and 3, and slightly longer to Terminal 5. Fares start at £10, and children under 15 travel for free.

For passengers traveling to Terminal 4, there are shuttle buses available from Heathrow Central, or travelers can connect via the Elizabeth Line, which offers another reliable option. Though the journey takes slightly longer, the Elizabeth Line provides frequent services across all four Heathrow terminals, with trains running from Paddington every 10 minutes. A single fare from Zone 1 to Heathrow on the Elizabeth Line costs £13.90.

For a more economical choice, coach services such as National Express, with fares starting at £9.30, and FirstBus, which operates from key London stations like Charing Cross and Leicester Square, offer direct routes to Heathrow. In addition, several local buses and night services ensure that even early-morning or late-night travelers have options.

For those who prefer private transport, taxis remain available, although fares can range from £45 to £120 depending on the distance and demand. Park and Ride facilities and Terminal Parking options are also offered at varying costs.

The Piccadilly Line upgrade is not just about improving transport to Heathrow. The overhaul will address congestion during peak periods, with new trains designed to increase capacity during rush hours. The project is expected to create 25,000 jobs across London, marking a significant economic and infrastructure boost for the city.

Travelers are advised to check for further updates on TfL’s website, as additional part-closures are scheduled in the coming months. Despite the disruption, the temporary closure highlights London’s ongoing efforts to enhance its transport system, ensuring a more sustainable and efficient future for its passengers.