Major League Baseball is running out of time to prevent owners from locking out players.

This was bound to happen at some point.

The current Collective Bargaining Agreement between Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association is set to expire on December 1st. Since the deal was signed in 2016, the deadline has been a goal for both parties, notably the athletes.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday that negotiating an agreement before the deadline is his top goal, according to The Associated Press. He emphasized that an offseason lockout is preferable to a long-running conflict that extends into the 2022 season and leads the sport to lose games.

“We’ve gone down this road before. In 1989-90, we were locked out “Manfred said. “I don’t think anyone had a good time in 1994. When you look at other sports, I believe the pattern has become to try to control the timing of labor disputes in order to reduce the likelihood of a season-ending disruption. It’s all about that. It’s about not jeopardizing the season.” Both sides are anticipated to publicly criticize the other this winter. Trying to figure out a wage structure and schedule with the rapid arrival of the Coronavirus epidemic, they squabbled throughout the 2020 season. Baseball’s arbitration system has long been a source of contention between players and team owners. It is seen by the players to be a revenue stifler. The owners don’t. One of the most important issues will be figuring out how it works.

When the parties decide how to split the revenue, the growth of legalized sports gambling is going to be a sticking issue.

Furthermore, the union is dissatisfied with what it perceives to be a concerted effort by certain teams to avoid competing on an annual basis. Players have also been annoyed by Manfred’s repeated rule revisions over the last two years.

Many in the sport believe the lockout is unavoidable, and the question is not whether it will happen, but how long it will last.

From 1972 to 1995, there were eight work stoppages in baseball, but there has been no labor unrest since a 7 1/2-month strike in August 1994, which prompted the World Series to be canceled for the first time in 90 years.

