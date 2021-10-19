Major Harris Update: 3-Year-Old Child Missing Days After Her Mother, Suspected Killer Discovered Dead

The hunt for a 3-year-old boy in Milwaukee resumed Monday, days after he went missing and his mother was discovered dead.

Major Harris, the youngster, has been missing since at least the time of his mother’s death on Thursday. On Thursday morning, police received a complaint concerning a deceased person on 37th Street. Mallery Muenzenberger, 25, of Onalaska, was discovered in her mother’s backyard for the first time.

The authorities issued an Amber Alert later that day, stating that Major was possibly in danger.

Major’s father, Carlton Harris Jr., told Milwaukee’s NBC affiliate WTMJ that he had no idea why the youngster and his mother, who are from La Crosse, Wisconsin, about 170 miles away, were in the city.

During the investigation, authorities identified Jaheem Clark, a 20-year-old suspect. When the cops arrived to arrest him, he shot himself in the house on North 41st Street. Clark’s SUV was discovered Monday outside a laundromat less than a mile from the residence, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Clark was last seen driving a black 2008 Chevrolet Equinox, according to authorities. Following his death, officers began searching the region for Major “out of an abundance of caution” as part of a multi-jurisdictional search.

Major was described by the authorities as a slender, light-skinned Black child, standing around 3 feet tall and weighing 40 pounds, with black hair braided into four shoulder-length zigzag braids. He was last seen with a dark blue T-shirt with a little pocket on the left side, navy-blue basketball shorts, and no shoes or socks.

Milwaukee police conducted a quick search of neighboring McGovern Park, while a group of community members searched three different places for Harris. However, there was no evidence of the child’s whereabouts as of late Monday.

Authorities requested anyone with information about Major’s disappearance to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405.

Contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or utilize the P3 Tips App to remain anonymous, according to police.

In a statement, the Milwaukee Police Department said, “The Milwaukee Police Department, as well as numerous local, state, and federal authorities, have been aggressively searching for Major.”