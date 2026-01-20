Major Disruptions on M62 Due to Plant Machinery Breakdown Near Huddersfield

Motorists and business travelers faced significant delays on one of northern England’s busiest motorways early on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, after a breakdown halted traffic on the M62 near Huddersfield. The incident occurred during overnight roadworks when a piece of heavy plant machinery failed, causing a full westbound closure of the motorway.

Morning Chaos for Commuters

The breakdown at junction 24 (Ainley Top) quickly created a major bottleneck as traffic was forced to divert off the main carriageway. By the time morning rush hour began, delays had already exceeded 50 minutes, with congestion stretching over ten miles and reaching as far as junction 27 (Gildersome) on the outskirts of Leeds. National Highways confirmed that the closure would remain in place until recovery operations were complete, leaving thousands of commuters frustrated.

As the morning wore on, the situation worsened. By 8:45 am, although the road had reopened, National Highways issued another update indicating that long residual delays of around 75 minutes remained on the approach. Real-time traffic updates painted a grim picture of the gridlock, with vehicles barely moving for miles.

The timing of the closure was particularly troublesome. The M62 is a crucial route linking major cities like Manchester, Leeds, and Liverpool, and its closure disrupted not only commuters but also businesses and tourists. Logistics companies and business travelers saw their schedules thrown into disarray as their usual routes were impassable. The ripple effects were felt across the region, with delays extending to local roads and public transport systems.

For tourists heading to destinations such as the Yorkshire Dales, Huddersfield, and the Peak District, the standstill led to significant frustration. As one outlet noted, “delays for drivers were reported to be more than an hour as of the morning.”

Wider Travel Disruptions

The breakdown wasn’t the only travel headache for the region that morning. On the same day, the M61 northbound near Horwich saw an overturned vehicle, which further delayed traffic. Meanwhile, the M62 eastbound was also affected by an earlier accident. Although the eastbound road was cleared to the hard shoulder, it contributed to further congestion as drivers sought alternate routes to bypass the westbound closure.

As recovery crews worked to clear the plant machinery, National Highways and local media outlets provided regular updates. Despite the road reopening, drivers were advised to remain patient and expect long delays. The situation also served as a reminder of the complexity of managing the UK’s motorway network, where even a single breakdown can create widespread disruption.

While recovery efforts moved swiftly, the full scale of the disruption was felt throughout the day. The timing of such incidents highlights the fragility of the region’s transport infrastructure, which is vital for both local and national economies. As businesses and commuters begin to adjust, questions about how such delays can be minimized in the future are sure to arise. For now, however, all eyes are on the M62, hoping for smoother journeys ahead.