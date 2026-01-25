Major Delays as M25 and M1 Closed Due to Crashes Near St Albans

Traffic was brought to a standstill for several hours this morning as collisions forced closures on both the M25 and M1 motorways near St Albans, leading to significant delays for drivers.

Multiple Collisions Cause Traffic Chaos

At around 6:30am, the M25 was closed in an anti-clockwise direction between junctions 23 (South Mimms) and 22 (St Albans) after a collision occurred. National Highways East promptly stopped traffic on the affected section, which led to a congestion build-up of approximately 1.5 miles. This caused delays of up to 30 minutes for motorists approaching the scene.

By 8:30am, two lanes were reopened, and by 9:30am, all four lanes were accessible, allowing traffic to flow more freely. Despite this, the earlier incident caused significant disruption for many morning commuters.

Just minutes after the M25 incident, another crash occurred on the M1 southbound between junctions 6 (St Albans) and 5 (Watford). The M1 was closed for several hours as emergency services worked at the scene. The closure began around 5:00am, and National Highways used the hard shoulder to release traffic that had been caught within the closure. The M1 was fully reopened by 10:39am, following over five hours of disruption.

Motorists were urged to plan for extended delays as recovery and cleanup operations continued throughout the morning.