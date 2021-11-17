Maine, Vermont, and Kansas are just a few of the states where you can Before the CDC makes a decision, open COVID-19 booster shots to all adults.

Three states have declared intentions to provide COVID-19 booster doses to all adults.

Maine, Vermont, and Kansas have declared that all adults would be allowed to receive a COVID-19 booster dose, regardless of whether they meet certain criteria set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). These judgments come only two days before the CDC debates whether or not to formally urge booster shots for individuals who do not meet existing requirements.

In all three states, the eligibility will take effect immediately. Booster injections are currently recommended for people 65 and older, as well as those 50 to 64 with underlying medical issues, according to the CDC.

Vermont’s decision was based on the fact that current booster receivers have seen a reduction in transmission. In a news release, Governor Phil Scott stated that incidents among persons 65 and older have decreased by around 2.5 percent.

“This is proof that boosters are helping to keep instances low in at-risk age groups while also reducing hospitalizations by further protecting the most vulnerable,” Scott added.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, on the other hand, came up with the new suggestion after specialists assessed that all citizens of the state either live or work in high-risk environments. Transmission and infection would be more likely in these conditions.

Maine Governor Janet Mills said in a statement, “We want to streamline the federal government’s convoluted eligibility rules and make getting a booster shot as simple and easy as possible.”

Kansas’ justification for expansion was straightforward. The winter season is rapidly approaching, and the state wants to ensure that its inhabitants are prepared.

“As we go into the winter months, Kansans will spend more time indoors, increasing their risk of catching the virus,” said Dr. Lee Norman, the chief administrator of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

As part of the universal booster program, Scott announced Wednesday that the state will remove the lengthy list of booster criteria from its registration website, simplify the registration procedure, and accept walk-ins at state-run immunization clinics.

“Right now, we need to focus on getting everyone boosted to assist limit the disruption of higher cases and minimize transmission to at-risk Vermonters, especially throughout the winter months,” Scott said.

Those who were given Johnson & Johnson. This is a condensed version of the information.