Maine Schools Teaching CRT Would Be Excluded From Public Funding, Justice Alito Inquires.

Oral arguments in a lawsuit challenging the separation of church and state may have lifted the lid on the Supreme Court’s politicization and how its new conservative majority might influence future decisions.

During Wednesday’s hearing on Carson v. Makin, a case in which the justices must decide whether the exclusion of religious schools from Maine’s public funding program violates religious freedoms, Maine’s Chief Deputy Attorney General Christopher Taub was asked if schools teaching critical race theory would be excluded from the state’s tuition-assistance program.

“I’m not sure what it means to teach critical race theory,” Taub answered, “therefore I think the Maine legislature would have to look at it.” “However, I will say this: If teaching critical racial theory is incompatible with a public education, the legislature will almost certainly address it.” Taub highlighted in his arguments that the program was created to support Maine’s goals of promoting “religious neutrality” in public education, and that institutions that preached Marxism or racial supremacy would be disqualified as well.

The public’s opinion of the Supreme Court has continued to deteriorate, prompting Alito’s question.

According to a Quinnipiac poll issued last month, more than six out of ten Americans believe the Supreme Court is motivated by politics rather than the law, up six points from two years earlier.

Due to the court’s widening understanding of the free exercise clause and its increasing readiness to allow states to divert monies to sectarian organizations, many expected the justices to find against Maine in Carson.

Dmitry Bam of the University of Maine School of Law told The Washington Newsday that “at the same time that the Court has been increasing the meaning of the free exercise clause, the court has been limiting the reach of the establishment clause.” “It has been established that when private parties choose to use public funds for religious purposes, the establishment clause is not violated.” Some Maine school districts do not have secondary schools. Maine offers money to students who need to attend schools outside their districts in order to ensure that all children in the state have access to K-12 education. However, in order to be eligible for the subsidy, a student must. This is a condensed version of the information.