Mail By These Dates To Ensure Holiday Gifts Arrive In Time For Christmas, Use USPS, FedEx, or UPS Shipping.

During the holiday season, delivery and shipping businesses deliver billions of goods and letters. It’s critical to remember these shipping deadlines if you want your gifts to arrive in time for Christmas.

Here is a list of USPS, FedEx, and UPS shipping deadlines for 2021 to avoid items arriving after Christmas.

Those using USPS Retail ground delivery should ship their products by December 15, first-class mail by December 17, priority mail by December 18, and priority mail express by December 23, according to the USPS. Alaska and Hawaii are not included.

FedEx will provide a special same-day shipping option that can be delivered at any time, including Christmas Eve, and will arrive on Christmas Day. Otherwise, it suggests having regular shipping ready to depart by December 15 in order to make it by December 25.

People who use the regular pickup and delivery service should have their mail dispatched by December 20th, according to UPSUPS. Although UPS 3-Day Select, UPS Second-Day Air, UPS Next-Day Air, and UPS On-Call Pickup will all be available.

UPS 3 Day Select must be dispatched by December 21st, UPS Second-Day Air by December 22nd, UPS Next Day Air by December 23rd, and UPS On-Call Pickup by December 24th.