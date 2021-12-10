Maid gets 9 weeks in jail for mixing menstrual blood into her boss’s food.

After admitting to slipping her personal fluids into her employer’s food, a 44-year-old Filipina domestic helper in Singapore was sentenced to nine weeks in prison on Wednesday.

According to Yahoo News, the migrant worker was found guilty of one count of mischief after mixing some of her urine and menstrual blood into food intended for her employer and his family.

A gag order prevented the maid’s and her employer’s identity from being revealed, according to Singaporean publication Today.

The Filipina began working at the family’s Sengkang home in 2017 on a two-year contract that required her to work from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

The worker was apparently given free reign over the family’s three meals and told she could buy whatever she liked. She would make her own food and prepare separate meals for the family on occasion.

In addition, the maid occasionally looked after her boss’s wife, mother-in-law, and children, who were now three and seven years old.

When the Filipina’s boss got a text on Dec. 15, 2019, from an unknown number, saying that the worker had mixed pee and menstrual blood into the family’s food, he realized what she was up to.

The maid admitted to the offense and apologized to her boss after the employer filed a police report. She also confessed to officials, whose remarks were recorded.

“[I’m] extremely sorry sir,” “Please forgive me,” and “Don’t throw me in prison,” the worker later texted to her boss and his wife.

During her trial, the Filipina claimed that her prior confessions were false. She further stated that her partner encouraged her to commit the offense and that she was terrified of retaliation.

The employee’s ex-boyfriend, who died of cancer in April, allegedly threatened to physically assault her, take away her financial support, or damage her job.

District Judge Toh Han Li, on the other hand, determined these concerns to be unfounded because the maid had not spoken to her former spouse in a long time. Furthermore, the worker’s ex-boyfriend could not have sabotaged her job because she was fired on December 16, 2019.

The judge also thought it was “strange” that the maid would implicate her former partner if she was terrified of him, because doing so would have made him a co-accused in the probe.

Toh determined that the worker’s attempt to retract her confessions was untrustworthy, and she was found guilty of mischief.

