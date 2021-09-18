Magnitude: 4.3 Days After Two Magnitude 3 Earthquakes, a California Earthquake Strikes.

On Friday evening, a 4.3 magnitude earthquake shook the Los Angeles area, triggering tremors in the Los Angeles Basin, Orange County, and the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys.

It’s the third earthquake of larger than magnitude 3 to strike the greater Los Angeles area this week, though all three have been deemed minor. According to the US Geological Survey, the quake struck just after 8 p.m. local time in Carson on Friday.

Although no injuries or major damage were reported as a result of the tremor, Carson’s Marathon Petroleum refinery lost power and used flaring to burn off surplus gases. This procedure ejected a flame into the sky, causing residents to be concerned.

“Flares are safety devices, and the flares are performing as intended,” Marathon Petroleum spokeswoman Jamal Kheiry told the Los Angeles Times. There have been no injuries or off-site consequences.”

Despite the fact that firefighters had been dispatched to the refinery, business managers later contacted to cancel the call.

The quake was centered in Carson, although it shook Torrance, Wilmington, Gardena, and Compton as well.

On September 13 and 14, the area was shaken by two prior earthquakes.

According to the Los Angeles Times’ Quakebot, one of the quakes had a magnitude of 3.6 and impacted Thousand Oaks at 7.59 a.m. PDT on Monday.

At 12:38 a.m. PDT on Tuesday, a 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck 14 miles from Coalinga. Earthquakes of that size are thought to be minor.

“Currently, there are no serious incidents to report linked to the 4.3 magnitude earthquake,” the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted at 9 p.m. PDT.

“Be ready for any aftershocks and only call 911 in an emergency. In the City of Los Angeles, you can call 877-ASK-LAPD for non-emergencies,” the LAPD noted.

“At this time, there are no service disruptions, and we will continue to protect and serve all Angelenos,” they stated.

A seismologist, Lucy Jones, told KCBS-TV that the quake “doesn’t appear to be exceptional at all.”

