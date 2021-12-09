‘Magiccider,’ an encrochat dealer, was busted after posing for a photo with marijuana.

Police apprehended an Encrochat drug dealer after he shared a photo of himself posing with marijuana.

Nathan Harding, also known as ‘Magiccider,’ used the encrypted phone network to sell heroin, cocaine, and cannabis valued roughly £1.5 million.

The 30-year-old from Toxteth’s Maud Street believed he was sending text messages about the narcotics trade in secret, but he was apprehended after officers discovered his fingerprints on a photograph of him holding cannabis.

Between April and May 2020, Harding utilized the Encrochat handle ‘Magiccider,’ before handing it over to Craig O’Hare.

Harding then created a new user name, ‘Lesserhedge,’ to continue his illicit activities.

The two collaborated to transport multi-kilos of cocaine, heroin, and cannabis across Merseyside and the rest of the United Kingdom.

They were apprehended when officers uncovered text exchanges in which Harding discussed the sale of £521,000 worth of cocaine and heroin, as well as 193 kilograms of cannabis worth around £1 million.

Through the Encrochat network, police discovered evidence that O’Hare had transported and provided up to three kilograms of Class A substances and ten kilos of cannabis.

Both individuals were apprehended in June as part of Operation Venetic, also known as Encrochat, a multinational investigation into the usage of encrypted mobile devices and the use of code names by criminals.

They were scheduled to go on trial on Monday, December 6th, but decided to plead guilty on the same day, and were sentenced today at Liverpool Crown Court.

Harding was sentenced to 18 years and five months in prison today, while O’Hare was sentenced to six years and six months in prison.

“This latest conviction under Operation Venetic is the latest in a long line of convictions secured thanks to the mountain of evidence our officers have been able to produce,” said Detective Inspector Mike Dalton.

“The evidence was so compelling in this case that both men changed their plea to guilty so they wouldn’t have to go to trial and risk spending even more time in prison!”

Today’s sentencing serves as further evidence that crime does not pay; we will continue to collaborate with other agencies to keep one step ahead.”

