Maggie Fu, a renowned restaurant, has asked patrons to refrain from “smuggling” their popular cups.

Customers at a Liverpool restaurant have been advised to cease “smuggling” the restaurant’s cups into their luggage.

Maggie Fu, which has locations on Smithdown Road and Hanover Street, recently said on Instagram that it is “going through cups like lockdowns.”

The popular eatery, which is known throughout Liverpool for its Asian street food, was so busy during the lockdown that ordering over the phone was nearly impossible.

Maggie Fu has asked her customers how many of its branded cups are sitting in their kitchen cupboards now that both locations are open again after the shutdown.

Instead, Maggie Fu claims that the restaurant would sell the cups for £2 each, allowing diners to avoid having to carry them home.

“How many of these are sitting in your kitchen cupboards,” the team wrote with a photo of its branded Maggie Fu cup, which contains the restaurant’s logo and artwork. We love to support the brand, but if you ask, we’ll sell you one for £2 so you can take it home instead of smuggling them into your bag!

“Lockdowns, lockdowns, lockdowns, lockdowns, lockdowns, lockdowns, lock @maggiefuliverpool, tag us in your kitchen contraband.”

Maggie Fu admirers joked about ‘owning up’ to taking one of the cups beneath the image, which received over 1,000 likes.

“As if anyone is going to tag an own up, I’ll have to get myself down to nick a set,” one guy said.

“I have no idea what you’re talking about,” replied a second, while a third laughed, “I’m not saying nuttin.”

“I’m sorry,” a fourth said, while another added, “So I’m not the only one who had this notion, at least I can go get one next time.”

“I’ll forgive them if they have the b**** to do it,” Maggie Fu stated to one person.

Customers will now be able to purchase one of the restaurant’s popular cups for £2.