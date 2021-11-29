Magdalena Andersson is re-elected as Prime Minister of Sweden just days after resigning.

Magdalena Andersson, who became Sweden’s first female prime minister last week before resigning hours later, was re-elected on Monday.

Andersson was re-elected by the Riksdag, Sweden’s national legislature, with a vote of 101-173 with 75 abstentions. Her cabinet is anticipated to be named Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

Andersson was sworn in as prime minister on Wednesday, but her coalition partner, the Green Party, quit the two-party minority government following a budget defeat in favor of the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.

Because of this, she had to resign due to a Swedish constitutional requirement that a coalition government resign if one of the parties decides to quit. She stated that she did not want the legitimacy of her government to be called into question.

Instead, Andersson, the Social Democrat party’s leader, will create a one-party minority government. Prime ministers in Sweden are allowed to stay in power as long as a legislative majority of at least 175 legislators is not against them.

“It feels good, and I’m excited to get started,” Andersson told the Associated Press.

Though Andersson’s government policies will be publicly unveiled once her cabinet is announced on Tuesday, she has already stated that welfare, climate, and anti-violence programs are among her top goals.

Andersson will be formally inaugurated after a meeting with Sweden’s figurehead king, King Carl XVI Gustav.

Andersson reiterated that she would govern Sweden with the opposition’s budget, which was based on the government’s own proposal, but that only about 20 billion kronor ($2.2 billion) of the 74 billion kronor ($8.2 billion) that the government wanted to spend on reforms would be redistributed next year. The approved budget promises to lower taxes, raise police officer wages, and provide greater funding to various parts of Sweden’s justice system.

Annie Loof, the head of the Center Party, said in a speech to parliament that a female prime minister would be “amazing.” “To see this glass ceiling cracked means a lot to many girls and women. I am pleased that [the Center Party]is active and contributes to this.” Her political party abstained from voting for or against Andersson, allowing her to win.

Andersson's nomination as Prime Minister had been seen as a watershed moment for Sweden, which had been regarded as one of Europe's most progressive countries in terms of gender relations for decades, but.