Madonna’s old mansion, which is up for sale for $31 million, is owned by a wealthy German Shepherd named Gunther.

Gunther VI, a German shepherd and the heir to a multimillion-dollar legacy left by a late German countess, is selling his Miami property for $31.75 million.

According to the Associated Press, the dog’s genealogy can be traced back to Gunther III, who was given about $500 million when his owner, German countess Karlotta Liebenstein, died in 1992.

Since then, a crew of handlers has assisted the Gunthers in maintaining their opulent lifestyle. The most recent Gunther has his own private jet and travels to places like Milan and the Bahamas on a regular basis.

Whether it’s a tennis ball or the finest meat and caviar, Gunther’s team always makes sure the dog gets everything he needs.

The 1.2-acre Tuscan-style property was purchased from pop artist Madonna for $7.5 million by handlers for Gunther’s grandfather, Gunther IV. Over the living room fireplace, a gilded portrait of Gunther IV hangs.

According to the Associated Press, real estate agent Ruthie Assouline has dealt with several multimillion-dollar properties, but one owned by a German shepherd is a first.

Assouline remarked, “He lives in Madonna’s former master bedroom.” “He literally sleeps in an Italian custom bed in the former bedroom of the world’s greatest pop artist, overlooking the most spectacular vista.” According to the Associated Press, a board oversees the dog’s trust and decides what to do with the funds. They’ve bought sports teams and founded Gunther Rescue to rescue other animals, among other things.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Carla Riccitelli is one of Gunther’s primary caregivers and serves on the board of the trust, which is now worth about $500 million and is responsible for selecting when to acquire and sell real estate. Gunther played on the field and attended meets for the group’s sports teams, which include a men’s soccer team and a women’s swimming team, she said.

Nearly 30 years ago, Riccitelli, a 52-year-old animal enthusiast from Tuscany, met the group caring for Gunther. She was immediately drawn to the dog and the trust’s objective, and she joined the team. She was also a founding member of Gunther Rescue a few years back.

She has cared for the last three Gunthers and frequently takes the current dog with her on trips to the market or to the kennel where she looks after stray dogs.

“He’s not a brawler.” This is a condensed version of the information.