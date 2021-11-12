Madison Cawthorn Is Running for a Second Term in a New District in an Attempt to Keep ‘Go-Along’ Republicans Out.

Representative Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina has announced her intention to run for Congress again, but with one major distinction.

Cawthorn declared on Twitter that he will run for Congress in the state’s newly created 13th congressional district in March 2022. The decision comes after North Carolina voters approved a divisive new map that critics say is gerrymandered. According to the Associated Press, the district in which the congressman will run is “friendlier to Republicans.”

“Knowing the political realities of the 13th district, I’m fearful that another establishment, go-along-to-get-along Republican would prevail there,” Cawthorn stated in the video. “That is not going to happen. In the 13th congressional district, I will be standing for Congress.” This new offer, however, is contingent on the court’s approval of North Carolina’s redrawn map. Experts predict that if it succeeds, Republicans like Cawthorn will easily win the 13th seat.

North Carolina is one of many states in the US that allows congressional candidates to run their campaigns in the district of their choice. They must, however, reside in that district by the general election date. Cawthorn does not currently reside in the proposed new district, and his current district may lean blue in the upcoming election.

Cawthorn clarified, “This move is not an abandoning.” “In fact, the reverse is true. It’s a move to give constitutional conservatism more traction. In my heart, I represent the entire state of North Carolina, not some arbitrary boundary drawn by a politician this election year.” Voting rights groups are suing North Carolina, alleging racial gerrymandering in the latest planned map.

His decision to run for a seat that is more Republican-friendly could boost his national prominence and serve as a springboard to greater political office in a state that is progressively becoming more Democratic-friendly.

On Thursday night, the 26-year-old ally of former President Donald Trump revealed his decision on Twitter, portraying it as an attempt to derail state House Speaker Tim Moore’s bid.

Moore announced shortly after Cawthorn’s statement that he would not compete for the congressional seat drawn near his house and would instead seek another. This is a condensed version of the information.