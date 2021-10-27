Madison Cawthorn demands that ‘Demon Doctor’ Anthony Fauci be investigated formally.

Representative Madison Cawthorn has called for a probe into “devil doctor” Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) (NIAID).

In a statement on the House floor on Tuesday, the North Carolina Republican stated, “Dr. Fauci has forsaken his Hippocratic oath and substituted it for the mantle of unlimited power.”

“His policies crippled the US economy, threw our country into financial turmoil, and infringed on the rights of millions of Americans,” Cawthorn continued.

“Americans deserve the truth, and this demon-doctor must never be allowed to escape justice,” Rep. Madison Cawthorn said of Fauci. pic.twitter.com/TEomCs42Pz — October 26, 2021, The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) Cawthorn then demanded the establishment of a formal commission to look into Fauci’s suspected role in the development of the COVID-19 virus. Fauci is also accused of lying to Congress about the NIAID’s support of gain-of-function (GAF) research at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology, according to the lawmaker (WIV).

President Joe Biden ordered a thorough inquiry into the roots of the global epidemic, and the Senate unanimously enacted a bill declassifying federal material on the origins of COVID-19 in May. Some speculate that the WIV was the source of the epidemic.

“The American people deserve the truth, and this demon doctor must never go free,” Cawthorn concluded.

Conservatives have consistently criticized Fauci for his support for restricted measures to combat the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Cawthorn promised earlier this month that if Republicans retake full control of Congress after the 2022 midterm elections, he would personally see that Fauci is charged with lying to Congress.

Conservatives have accused Fauci of “obscuring the truth” about the COVID-19’s origins and of altering his mind about whether the virus came from a lab.

They further say that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases financed gain-of-function (GOF) research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which allowed COVID-19 jump from animals to humans, creating the pandemic.

While Fauci claimed that the NIAID has never financed GOF research, he confessed under questioning from the Senate that he has no way of knowing for sure how the WIV lab spent NIAID funds. Fauci may have been “untruthful” about the funding’s usage, according to recent records, while his agency continues to deny that it ever financed. This is a condensed version of the information.