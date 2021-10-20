Madame Tussauds has released a teaser video for Mohamed Salah.

The introduction of a figure devoted to Liverpool player Mohamed Salah has been teased by Madame Tussauds.

On the pitch, the Egyptian is in top form, having scored 12 goals in all competitions so far this season.

Since joining Liverpool in 2017, he has scored 137 goals in 214 outings, bringing his total to 137 goals in 214 matches.

Madame Tussauds revealed in January 2020 that they were in the process of putting together plans to create a figure dedicated to Salah.

The figure, which will be displayed in London, was supposed to be presented later in 2020.

The reveal has been postponed, however a teaser video for the Salah figure has been uploaded on Madame Tussaud’s Twitter account.

The video featured close-ups of figure-face, Salah’s as well as a summary of the Egyptian’s achievements during his playing career.

Salah expressed his delight when Madame Tussauds announced plans to create a Salah figure.

Salah told the Madame Tussauds website in January 2020, “I am so happy to be working with the artisans of Madame Tussauds on my first ever figure.”