Macron extends the deadline for the United Kingdom to approve more French vessels in its waters.

According to the Associated Press, French President Emmanuel Macron has delayed the deadline for British officials to license more French fishing boats.

The UK now has until November 4 to grant permission for further French ships to enter its seas. British boats may be barred from entering several French ports if they do not comply with the extension. Additionally, vessels transporting British goods may be subjected to heightened scrutiny.

Fishing has a long and illustrious history in France and the United Kingdom. Both countries have had a history of controlling their seas, and each accuses the other of breaking the Brexit trade agreement.

As the new deadline approaches, many French fishermen have expressed their displeasure with the Channel Islands’ refusal to adhere to the agreement. France claims that the Channel Islands, which are self-governing British crown territories, have not issued enough permits. Despite France’s threats, the island of Jersey appears to be holding off on issuing permits.

“I’m not sure why they’re generating issues. Even the English are baffled as to why Jersey is refusing “Samuel Deshayes, the owner of a trawler, said the Associated Press.

However, a resolution to the tensions between France and the United Kingdom may be near. The French presidency’s “discussions are progressing,” according to an unnamed spokesperson. “Neither the United States nor the United Kingdom want this to go badly,” added the spokesperson.

Following Macron’s decision to extend the deadline, trawler owners in Normandy have expressed their dissatisfaction.

“We have no idea what to expect. Every day, we discover something new “Deshayes spoke in Granville, a coastal village in Normandy not far from the English Channel’s British island of Jersey. “We are not going to let up until everyone has a driver’s license.” Fishing is a minor business for both countries economically, but it has enormous political significance, and the disagreement is a key test for Britain’s post-Brexit relations with the European Union.

Fisherman Jimmy Montreuil said he’s “in the dark” about how long he’ll be able to fish freely while prepared to leave Granville at 4 a.m. to trawl for scallops and sea snails. Lobster, sea bream, and other fish abound in the area.

Jersey's government has responded by issuing 49 interim permits to.