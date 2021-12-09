Macron claims that the United Kingdom “doesn’t do what it says” and should collaborate with France on migration.

At a news conference on Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron claimed the British government “doesn’t do what it says” and should collaborate with France on migration.

Macron encouraged Britain to make it easier to apply for asylum and to make working illegally more difficult in order to minimize the number of migrants attempting to cross the English Channel in search of work. This comes after at least 27 migrants perished while attempting to traverse the perilous English Channel in inflatable boats.

He stated that the two countries “need to work together in good faith,” particularly when it comes to migration.

According to Reuters, France reached out to the United Kingdom earlier this month with recommendations for migration in a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson from French Prime Minister Jean Castex.

According to Reuters, Castex rejected the notion of using a British-French patrol to disrupt migration operations in the English Channel.

According to Reuters, Castex wrote, “A big portion of the solution does not lay in France, but in the United Kingdom.” “In reality, a more effective return policy can dissuade migrants who are not destined to settle [in Britain]from coming to your area.” “Why are these ladies and men living in such deplorable circumstances? They don’t want to seek asylum in France “Macron stated his position.

So that people are less likely to cross the English Channel, Macron asked the United Kingdom to develop clearer, legal means to seek for asylum. He went on to say that a British economic model that “depends on illicit immigrant labor” invites migrants as well.

In addition, the United Kingdom has struck a secret submarine deal with the United States and Australia, which has resulted in the cancellation of a rival French contract. As a result, Macron has accused the British government of betraying the two countries’ friendship by breaking a pledge on fishing permits.

Britain and France are blaming each other for failing to do more to prevent the deaths of at least 27 migrants whose boat sank off the coast of Calais last month.

Macron also stated that France will decide on the next steps in its fishing dispute with the United Kingdom with the European Commission on Friday. After Brexit, French fishermen are enraged that the British government has refused to award further fishing licenses in British waters. The fishing sector is small in terms of revenue, but it is significant in terms of symbolism. This is a condensed version of the information.