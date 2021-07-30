MacKenzie Scott and Melinda French-Gates Donate $40 Million to Four Organizations

As part of the “Equality Can’t Wait Challenge,” philanthropists Melinda French-Gates and MacKenzie Scott teamed up to gift $40 million to four gender-equality organizations on Thursday.

The four groups were picked from a pool of more than 500 applications for their work to promote equity in caregiving, technology, and higher education, as well as helping minority communities, and will each get $10 million.

According to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index, Scott just divorced the world’s richest person, Jeff Bezos, and is now the world’s third-richest woman, with a fortune of $64 billion.

French-Gates has a net worth of $3.2 billion after recently divorcing Bill Gates, the world’s fourth richest person.

In a statement, Scott said, “The awardees are strong teams working on the front lines and from within communities to assist women gain power in their lives and careers.”

In a statement, French-Gates said, “We can break the patterns of history and promote gender equality, but we must commit to boosting up organizations, like the ones receiving honors today, that are ready to lift up women and girls.”

Two of the challenge’s finalists were also honored: one focuses on domestic abuse issues, while the other teaches women how to be politically active. They’ll split a $8 million prize to keep working together.

“Strong teams operating on the front lines and from within communities to assist women build power in their lives and careers,” Scott said of the groups.

Scott is on a giving spree, and he intends to keep it going. Her donation to the challenge is in addition to the more than $8 billion she has previously donated in the last year.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation pledges to donate $2.1 billion over the next five years to assist the advancement of gender equality.

Scott has been divorced from Bezos since July of this year, while French-Gates announced her divorce in May.

Rather than spending their money on a trip to the moon, MacKenzie Scott and Melinda French Gates are donating it to aid women in fields such as caring, technology, higher education, and minority groups.

https://t.co/pQ8RtWShTB